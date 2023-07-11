World Para Athletics Championships: Hollie Arnold maintains javelin dominance
|2023 Para Athletics World Championships
|Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July
|Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport.
Britain's Hollie Arnold won her fifth F46 javelin title in a row to claim Britain's fourth gold at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.
The 29-year-old, who was born without her right forearm, threw a season's best of 41.06m in the fourth round.
It was a superb return to form for the Welsh athlete after she could only manage bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics as defending champion.
Serbia's Saska Sokolov won silver with a personal best of 39.96m.
