Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gavin Drysdale is one of the leading figures in the sport

2023 Para Athletics World Championships Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport.

Frame runner Gavin Drysdale overcame a slow start to win Great Britain's first gold at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris on Sunday.

The Scot, 22, overhauled team-mate Rafi Solaiman in the final 10 metres to retain the 100m title he won in Dubai in 2019.

"My start probably isn't the greatest so I knew my endurance at the end would be key," Drysdale told BBC Sport.

"Ultimately that is what made the difference - and it feels amazing."

Formerly known as RaceRunning, the frame running event sees athletes who have severe co-ordination impairments run with the support of a three-wheeled frame.

Drysdale came into the race as the fastest athlete in the field after setting a time of 16.95 seconds in Coventry earlier this year.

But he trailed Solaiman and Lithuania's Deividas Podobajevas before getting into his stride and digging deep for the success.

His time of 16.66 was a new European record, while Solaiman managed a new personal best of 16.78.

"Dubai in 2019 seems a very long time ago now and there have been a lot of changes to frame running since then," added Drysdale.

"The event has developed so much and times have got quicker.

"It's incredible to see how far we have come. I remember when I first started I often either had to race on my own or go up against wheelchair racers because I was the only frame runner in my area. Now I get to be part of a world championship race where all of the eight lanes are filled."

The next step for frame running is a Paralympic debut, but it was not included in the programme for next year's Games in the French capital - a decision which Drysdale described as 'devastating'.

He said: "I think races like this show why frame running should be included at a Paralympics. We have everything crossed now for inclusion in LA in 2028."

Despite being pipped by his team-mate, Solaiman was happy to come away with his second World Championship silver in a row.

"To go sub-17 seconds is beyond my expectations. I am so happy," said the 23-year-old from Sheffield.

"I pushed Gavin all the way and thought I had to beat him one time. It would have been great to do it here, but I couldn't quite get there.

"To have the event at the Worlds is really something because it gives a platform for a lot of disabled people like myself to showcase what they can do and are able to achieve."

Elsewhere on Sunday, visually-impaired sprinter Zac Shaw qualified second fastest for Monday's T12 100m final with a new personal best of 10.86 seconds, while wheelchair racer Danny Sidbury won his heat of the T54 5000m and will be in confident mood for Monday's final.

But Paralympic champion Thomas Young was only fifth fastest into the T38 100m decider, which will also take place on Monday.