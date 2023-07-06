Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Olivia Breen (second from left) won gold in the T37/38 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

As Olivia Breen aims to add another gold medal to her collection during this weekend's World Para-Athletics Championships in Paris, the Welsh Paralympian has been talking about her life in a short film for BBC Wales.

The series Talk Disability: Invisible Disabilities explores the lives of people who have overcome various challenges and used their own experiences to make a difference.

In the latest episode airing on Sunday, Breen discusses her journey from being diagnosed with cerebral palsy and partial deafness from birth to a glittering career in Para-athletics.

Born in England to a Welsh mother, Breen won a 4x100m relay bronze medal at the 2012 London Paralympics before winning gold in the same event at the World Championships three years later.

The 26-year-old went on to win Paralympic, World and European medals in individual 100m and 200m races as well as the long jump.

Breen then stormed to 100m gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, earning her the accolade of BBC Wales Sport Personality of the Year.

"No matter what disability you have, you can also achieve your dream," she says in the film.

"And if you want to choose something, put 100% into it and don't ever give up, because it will happen one day."

You can watch Talk Disability: Invisible Disabilities on BBC One Wales on Sunday, 9 July, at 23:30 BST. You can also watch it here.