Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Samantha Kinghorn competes in four events in Paris

Samantha Kinghorn says it "is a really nice moment" after being selected as one of Great Britain and Northern Ireland's co-captains for the World Para Athletics Championships.

Dan Greaves is the other co-captain for the event in Paris, which runs from 8-17 July.

Wheelchair racer Kinghorn, 27, won gold in the 100m and 200m T53 events in London in 2017.

"I just hope I can do everyone proud," said Kinghorn.

"I hope people will feel comfortable coming to me for advice at the championships. I get super nervous before races, so the more distraction, the better for me.

"One piece of advice I will be passing on to the team is that having fun is one of the most important things to remember.

"We spend 90% of our time training and such a small percentage of our time as a team competing for our country. There are so many people who would love to do it, so enjoy that and be proud of yourself in this moment."

As well as the 100m, Kinghorn will compete in the 400m, 800m and 4x100m universal relay T53 events.

Fellow Scots Mel Woods, Owen Miller, Ben Sandilands, Steven Bryce, Gavin Drysdale and Maria Lyle are also selected.

"I still remember the first time I received my GB kit and thinking this is crazy that I am part of a British team," Kinghorn said.

"So, to be involved in teams for so long, and now to be asked to be captain, is a really nice moment."