Alfie Hewett has won the French and US Opens three times each and the Australian Open once

Cinch Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-25 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online

Britain's Alfie Hewett advanced to the final of the wheelchair singles at Queen's with victory over compatriot and doubles partner Gordon Reid.

Top seed Hewett defeated Reid, the 2021 champion, 6-1 6-3 to reach his second final at the grass-court tournament.

He will face Belgian Joachim Gerard for a chance to lift the trophy on Sunday.

After what was the 40th meeting between the pair, Hewett and Reid then joined forces to reach the wheelchair doubles final at the London tournament.

They beat Pakistan's Asif Abbasi and India's Manojkanth Somasundaram 6-0 6-0 in a dominant last-four showing and will face France's Stephane Houdet and singles finalist Gerard in the final.

Houdet and Gerard beat British pair Dermot Bailey and Andrew Penney 6-2 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Earlier this month, Hewett and Reid won the French Open men's wheelchair doubles title together for a fourth successive year.

For Hewett, a singles win at Queen's would tee him up for a good performance at Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam singles title missing from the world number two's collection after he won the Australian Open for the first time this year.

He reached the All England Club final last year but lost to Japan's Shingo Kunieda.