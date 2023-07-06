Ben Sandilands won the Scottish 1500m title in 2022

World Para Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July

Ask coach Steven Doig what the atmosphere at training is like between Paralympic champion Owen Miller and the up-and-coming Ben Sandilands, and he sums it up neatly.

"Competitive," he says, smiling. "It's not always totally friendly. But it's a good group, they get on well together.

"It's ideal as long as it doesn't become too competitive. Because if you're racing in training, you're not racing when you should be."

Doig has three Scottish athletes under his wing who are heading to the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris to run the T20 1500m including Steven Bryce, Miller, and Sandilands.

Sandilands, 19, and from Kirkcaldy, is the youngest and relative newcomer having only got his classification through as a T20 runner - for those with intellectual impairments - last year.

But running is in his blood, so it is no great surprise he is turning up trees. His great, great grandfather George also ran for Scotland back in 1910 on the old cinder track at Ibrox Stadium in the 100 yards race.

When Sandilands made his own Scotland debut in Northern Ireland in 2018, his grandfather presented him with the cap George senior earned that day. It takes pride of place in the Sandilands household.

"He brought this over to say: 'Congratulations on getting his first Scotland vest, this is for you'. We didn't know anything about it!" Ben's mum Claire tells BBC Scotland.

"It means a lot to Ben."

Sandilands was diagnosed with dyslexia and autism while at secondary school, but by that time he was already running in mainstream events across Scotland.

After a Boxing Day race in Kirkcaldy in 2013, someone from Fife Athletics Club approached the family and recommended they go along and join Doig's group.

Sandilands did not immediately stand out among his peers, but has kept improving under Doig's guidance, winning the Scottish men's 1500m title last summer.

Being classified as a T20 athlete has opened up the opportunity to compete on the world stage, with the World Championships in Paris and next summer's Paralympics in the same city now clear targets.

That involves international travel, different environments and arguably more pressure. Luckily, Sandilands says his love of running is based around how "relaxing" it is.

And asked what his hopes or expectations are for the World Championships, he says: "I don't really have any expectations or pressure - just run it."

It's a refreshing approach that could yet yield success. But he'll have to overcome his training partner and Paralympic champion Miller, if gold is to hang around his neck.

"If he beats Owen, he'll have done quite well hopefully," Doig says. "That doesn't put too much pressure on either of them, but they are highly ranked.

"So they both are contenders for a medal but it depends how well they do on the day. If they both run as they've done in the UK this season, they'll be at the top end of the race."