Lauren Steadman took part in reality TV show Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Lauren Steadman and Michael Taylor have won medals at the World Triathlon Para Cup in Besancon, France.

Steadman, 30 - who won gold at Tokyo 2020 - finished second in the women's in the PTS5 event.

The USA's Grace Norman was first with France's Gwladys Lemoussu in third place.

Meanwhile, Taylor, 27, took bronze in the men's PTS4 event behind France's Pierre-Antoine Baele and Gregoire Berthon.

Britain's Henry Urand came sixth in the PTS3 men's race.