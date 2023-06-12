Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Manchester staged the 2021 UK Athletics Championships and will do so again this year, on 8 and 9 July

Manchester has been named as the preferred location for new independent bodies for Para-athletics and Para-swimming by the International Paralympic Committee.

From 2026 the IPC will no longer govern the sports and there will be two new governing bodies.

UK Sport and the British Paralympic Association will now work as partners to set up the new independent bodies.

A deadline of 31 December 2026 has been set for the bodies to be in place.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "Our objective in transferring the governance of the world Para-sports is for them to continue to thrive after becoming independent."