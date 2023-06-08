Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett first won the French Open in 2017

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Alfie Hewett is on course for a fourth French Open men's wheelchair singles title after reaching the final with a 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine third seed Gustavo Fernandez.

Top seed Hewett, 25, will face Japanese second seed Tokito Oda in the final.

Hewett and his partner Gordon Reid are also in the men's doubles semi-finals and are aiming for a fourth successive Roland Garros title.

The pair are 16-time doubles champions at the four majors.

They will face Dutch pair Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren or Belgian Joachim Gerard and Oda on Friday.