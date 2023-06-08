French Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett on course for fourth Roland Garros wheelchair singles title
Disability Sport
French Open 2023
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Britain's Alfie Hewett is on course for a fourth French Open men's wheelchair singles title after reaching the final with a 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine third seed Gustavo Fernandez.
Top seed Hewett, 25, will face Japanese second seed Tokito Oda in the final.
Hewett and his partner Gordon Reid are also in the men's doubles semi-finals and are aiming for a fourth successive Roland Garros title.
The pair are 16-time doubles champions at the four majors.
They will face Dutch pair Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren or Belgian Joachim Gerard and Oda on Friday.
