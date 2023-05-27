Hannah Cockroft improves own 100m world record in Switzerland
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
British wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft continued her preparations for July's Para-athletics World Championships with another world record.
The seven-time Paralympic champion clocked 16.31 seconds to win the T34 100m at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland.
It beat the 16.39secs she set to win gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.
Cockroft will race over 100m and 800m at the Worlds in Paris.
It is the 30-year-old's second world record in consecutive weeks in Switzerland after breaking her own 200m mark in Arbon last week.
