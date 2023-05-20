Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hannah Cockroft, pictured with her coach Paul Moseley, is competing in further events over the weekend in Arbon, Switzerland

Britain's Hannah Cockroft went under 29 seconds for the first time in the T34 200m to break her own world record at the Swiss National Championships.

The seven-time Paralympic champion won the race in Arbon in 28.90 seconds on Saturday.

Cockroft, 30, knocked 0.37 seconds off her previous best mark at the distance, set in 2021.

The Halifax-born racer also holds T34 world records in the 100m, 400m, 800m and 1500m.

Cockroft had been timed at 29.22 seconds over 200m at the Sharjah International meeting in February, where she broke four world records in three days, but those times have not yet been officially ratified.

The Briton, who will be competing in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland, from 25 May, is due to defend her T34 100m and 800m titles at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris in July.