Amelia Boult will be representing Great Britain in dressage at the Special Olympics World Games this June

Bristol dressage rider Amelia Boult said she was "over the moon" to make her debut in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin next month.

The 24-year-old started riding aged six and was "inspired" by the 2012 London Paralympics to take up dressage.

The Special Olympics is a multi-sport event comprising 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 170 countries, competing in 24 sports.

Boult was persuaded by a friend to enter to represent Great Britain.

"[I thought] if I enter I'll just keep my toes crossed and fingers crossed. If I wasn't picked then there's always next year but when I got picked I was quite shocked and over the moon," Boult told BBC Points West.

"I'm quite looking forward to it and quite excited because I've never been to Berlin and it's somewhere new and I've always wanted to go."

Boult trains three days a week in Long Ashton, Bristol, and said working with the horses helps her mental as well as her physical wellbeing.

"It's my second home and a happy place to me. My horses are like my soulmates and when I get on a horse they completely change my life, and I forget about my day if I have a bad day, they just make my day," Boult said.

"If I have a good day they just make it even more special."

Boult is one of two athletes from the Bristol centre going to Germany, with this her first taste of international competition. This year's event takes place from 17-25 June.

"It's going to be quite a new experience for me. I like new challenges and I always want to be independent so this is quite a big step up for me, not having my parents there," Boult continued.

"Even though I'll have my team with me and my coach, not having my parents, away for two weeks, it is going to be quite challenging for me in a new country."