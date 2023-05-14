Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wood has won medals at European and world championships, as well as at the Paralympics

Stuart Wood won gold at the Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup in his first major race since treatment for cancer.

Wood, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics, won the 200m VL3 final in Hungary - his first international race since the world championships in 2021.

Weeks after that race the Briton was diagnosed with Stage 3b Hodgkin lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - before getting the all-clear in 2022.

"After the last 18 months it's just great to be out racing again," he said.

"To come away with the win as well - it's pretty special. My partner, friends, family and team really pushed me on."

Up against a stacked field including Paralympic champion Curtis McGrath, Wood - who had 12 weeks of chemotherapy during his treatment - took an early lead and, despite a late fightback from the competition, held on to take the win in 48.55 seconds.

"It felt close for comfort at the end there but I held on well," the 29-year-old said.

Britain's Paralympic champion Laura Sugar took silver in the 200m KL3 final.

She was pipped by world silver medallist Nelia Barbosa of France, who finished 0.33secs faster.

The medal took Great Britain's tally in the Para-events to nine, including five golds.