Britain's Charlotte Henshaw won her second gold of the Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup on day two in Hungary.

The Paralympic champion, 36, took gold in the 200m women's KL2 final with compatriot Emma Wiggs finishing second, taking Britain's medal tally to seven.

Henshaw had won the 200m VL3 final on Friday as Wiggs, 42, took gold in the 200m VL2 event.

Daniel Johnson, meanwhile, was seventh in the 1,000m K1 final, with Edward Clifton ninth in the 200m VL2 final.