Charlotte Henshaw (right) and Hope Gordon celebrate after their British one-two in the VL3 category, which will make its debut at the Paralympic Games in Paris next year

Great Britain won their first international medals of the season as the Para-canoe team claimed five podium finishes on day one of the Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup in Hungary.

Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs won gold in the women's VL2 final, with Jeanette Chippington claiming bronze.

Charlotte Henshaw and Hope Gordon won gold and silver in the women's VL3.

Jonny Young claimed a third gold for Britain by winning his first men's KL3 title on the international stage.

"I'm really chuffed. It's huge for me," said the 38-year-old Northern Irishman, who took up Para-canoeing after sustaining a spinal injury.

"Ten years ago today, I walked out of hospital and could barely manage an hour on my feet and spent most of my time in a wheelchair.

"To get to stand on the top of the podium is a big deal."