G4D Open: Ireland's Brendan Lawlor holds one-shot lead over Kipp Popert ahead of final round
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
The world's top two disabled golfers look set for a final-day showdown at the inaugural G4D Open, with Brendan Lawlor leading Kipp Popert by a shot.
Irish golfer Lawlor, second in the world rankings, is on a level-par 144 after shooting a second-round 74.
World-number-one Popert, from England, posted a three-over 75 to sign for 145 after 36 holes.
Italian Tommaso Perrino and Juan Postigo Arce of Spain are next on the leaderboard on six-over-par.
Played at the renowned Duchess Course in Woburn, a field of 80 male and female amateur and professional golfers are taking part this week in the new event launched by the R&A.
They are competing across sport classes which cover various categories in standing, intellectual, visual and sitting.
Popert, who was born with a form of Cerebral Palsy called Spastic Diplegia, has won five times on the G4D Tour in 2022-23.
Lawlor, 26, who became the first golfer with a disability to compete on the DP World Tour in 2020, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, which is characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.
An overall winner will be determined at the end of the three rounds on Friday, along with an opposite sex winner and a gross prize in each category.
The Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour launched in 2022 and is in its second season.