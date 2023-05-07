Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Fin Graham won two silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021

Great Britain won 14 medals at the second Para-cycling Road World Cup of the season in Ostend, Belgium.

Of those, seven were gold, including two apiece for Fin Graham (MC3) and Fran Brown (WC1) who won both the road race and time trial in their classes.

In his road race, Graham topped an all-British podium, with Ben Watson winning silver and Jaco van Gass bronze.

There were also road race golds for Will Bjergfelt (MC5) and Sophie Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl (WB).

Daphne Schrager won individual time trial gold in her WC2 class.

Unwin and Holl also won silver in the time trial, with Elizabeth Jordan and her pilot Corrine Hall joining on the podium in third place.

There were further time trial bronzes for Stephen Bate and pilot Chris Latham (MB), Archie Atkinson (MC4) and Morgan Newberry (WC5).

Great Britain finished third on the overall medal table, with the Netherlands topping the standings with 18 medals.