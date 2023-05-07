Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

By Jessica Llewellyn BBC Sport Wales at the Principality Stadium

European Wheelchair Rugby Championships 2023: Great Britain v France GB 49 Tries: Hivernat 30, Verdin 22, Nankin 2, Ducret France 55 T ries: Hivernat 30, Verdin 22, Nankin 2, Ducret

Defending champions France beat Great Britain to the final of the European Wheelchair Championships at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

It is the second successive time France have defeated GB in the final, following a narrow loss in 2022.

"We got beat today, we didn't lose. It was such a close game, a few tiny errors were the difference," said GB's Aaron Phipps.

Earlier Denmark beat Germany to win bronze.

Both teams started the final strongly, with GB hoping to avoid another devastating repeat of last year's final where France won by a single try.

France's Sebastien Verdin opened the scoring before Jamie Stead hit back with GB's first try.

Verdin made his presence known throughout the game, but a solid defence by GB in the first quarter resulted in France using three out of their four timeouts.

As the pressure mounted, Phipps was brought on and he combined with Stuart Robinson to take the hosts to within one point of France by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter didn't start as planned when a loss of possession by Stead gave France the chance to win a turnover and gain a two point lead.

But GB fought back, forcing France captain Jonathan Hivernat to play a loose pass and claiming the turnover. The two teams were level 27-27 at half-time.

GB took the lead in the third quarter with Stead making up for his error earlier on, crossing the white line and securing a point.

But France didn't let GB lead for long and Verdin won the first of three turnovers of the quarter.

Poor decision-making left GB with no timeouts to take. Phipps committed a holding foul where France claimed their second turnover, and a rushed pass from Robinson allowed France a three-point lead.

Trailing by 42-39 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, France's Verdin and Hivernat proved too strong for the hosts. A further two turnovers went in favour of France and there was no coming back for GB as the game finished 49-55.

Britain were already guaranteed a place at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where they will attempt to defend their Tokyo crown.

"Being here in the home of rugby, having loads of supporters coming down, it has been absolutely huge. To see how far this sport has come is special," said Phipps.

"It has been spectacular, best Euros ever, it's been amazing to be a part of it."