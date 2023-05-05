Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wheelchair Rugby League is a mixed-sex sport

Wales hope to maintain their 100% record of Wheelchair Rugby League Celtic Cup titles when they take on Ireland and Scotland in June.

Wales have won all six of the three-nation tournaments to date.

The event takes place on a single day and the 2023 edition will be played at Oriam Performance Centre in Edinburgh on Sunday, 18 June.

When they face Ireland during the day, Wales will be playing their 50th international match.