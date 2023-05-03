Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen felt guilty after asking the public to help fund a horse

Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen felt "a bit guilty" after asking the public to help fund a horse she hopes will compete at Paris 2024.

The Para-equestrian rider invested her own wedding fund in 12-year-old William last month, but needed the public to help make up a shortfall of thousands.

Christiansen, 35, wants to add to her eight golds at her fifth Paralympic Games next summer.

She missed Tokyo 2020 as her last horse, Innuendo III, was unfit.

Christiansen, from Ascot in Berkshire, told BBC South Today: "For a horse to win gold for me they have to be so special.

"They have to have the right temperament, an amazing walk and the X-factor - finding that is so tough.

"My team and I went up and down the country searching, within my budget. William is the best I've seen in a long time. I really clicked with him and thought I have to do everything I can to get this horse.

"The owner didn't really want to let him go - I tried so hard. I had my budget, I'd saved up, I actually used money I'd saved for my wedding - luckily my fiancé Peter understands and backs me all the way. In the end I had to fundraise.

"You never know how it's going to be received. I did feel a bit guilty asking for money when there's so many amazing charities out there but people wanted to help. I was so humbled by it. To get to the amount I needed was incredible. After such a hard couple of years I wasn't expecting that at all.

"I think it's fate that we got William because he's the best I've seen in a long time."

Christiansen, who is training with William in Hampshire, fears the rising costs involved in Para-equestrian might not be sustainable and vowed to use proceeds of her members club - Sophie's Gold Club - to help fund future GB stars after she retires.

"I am the one who chose this sport, the most expensive sport, full stop," she said. "When you add a disability into it I do wonder if I spend the most amount of money per month in the UK - I buy my horse, look after it on full livery, it's so expensive but it's my choice."

Para-equestrian received £3.16m external-link from UK Sport for the four-year Paris cycle, well behind the £12.1m given to British Equestrian external-link to prepare for the Olympics.

Christiansen added: "It's a tough one because governing bodies can't be seen to help individual athletes, but I do think more can be done to make the sport more sustainable. I think there's a way to generate cash in the sport.

"It's a bit heart-breaking to have to spend this amount of money. I wonder how sustainable it is, not only for me but for future generations, it's only getting worse.

"At the moment it's all about getting me to Paris but I do mentor other young riders, give them my time, and hopefully when I retire I'll be able to use the Gold Club to help them out financially as well.

"That's why I started my membership club, as a way to generate money from fans and supporters and make it more sustainable. You have to be really innovative to get to the top and stay there and hopefully it will all come off and I win that gold in Paris."