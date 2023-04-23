Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Graham won silver in both the individual pursuit C3 and road race C1-3 at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain claimed three goal medals at the Para-cycling Road World Cup in Maniago, Italy.

Daphne Schrager won in the time trial in the women's C2 class to secure Britain's first gold medal of the weekend before Frances Brown rode to victory in the women's C1 time trial.

Two-time Olympic silver medallist Finlay Graham picked up Britain's third gold, in the men's C3 time trial.

Stephen Bate and pilot Chris Latham won bronze in the men's tandem time trial.

In the women's event, Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl claimed silver with Elizabeth Jordan and pilot Corrine Hall following them to take bronze.

There was also a bronze medal for Morgan Newberry in the time trial of the women's C5 class.