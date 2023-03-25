Cockroft is hoping to compete at her fourth Paralympics in Paris next year

British wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft hopes the Paris Paralympics will allow people to "fall back in love" with Para-sport.

The seven-time Paralympic champion won two gold medals at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021 but missed the impact of crowds in Japan.

She believes that there needs to be a revival in interest after a challenging few years.

"London 2012 gave us a massive boost," the 30-year-old told BBC Sport.

"But I think with the pandemic and a quieter Games in Rio in 2016, we have taken a bit of step back and we are not getting shouted about enough.

"However, I feel like the Paris Games, where we will have those big crowds again, could change all that.

"Paris is closer to home than the last two Games. It's a little bit more of what we know and we know Britain loves Para-sport so we want people to come out and watch what we do.

"We've got some phenomenal athletes coming through, not just in the British squad but worldwide, and we are going to put down some incredible performances so I really hope everyone will get behind that and fall back in love with Para-sport."

Later this summer, Cockroft will be hoping to make an impact at the World Para Athletics Championships in the French capital from 8-17 July as she defends her T34 100m and 800m titles.

And having broken four world records in her season-opening events in February in Sharjah, including a one minute 44.43 seconds 800m - a time which she said had been a dream for many years - she is full of confidence.

"Breaking the world records was not planned," she said. "I started working with a new coach late last year so Sharjah was a test to see where we were at and whether the training and relationship was working and I guess the proof is in the pudding.

"You are always questioning yourself at the start of the season, but my confidence is through the roof after that.

"It is a big year for me. I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself at the World Championships. We are a year out from Paris but Tokyo still feels like it was yesterday.

"I am probably running out of opportunities to keep competing but I want to go out on that stage and prove that I am still the best and that I am still working hard. I still have got things to do - I've already proved that this season - but the real place to prove that is at a World Championships and getting those gold medals."