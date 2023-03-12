Scotland won just five of their 11 round-robin matches but go home with a medal

Scotland hit back to beat Sweden in the bronze-medal match at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Richmond, Canada.

The rink of Hugh Nibloe, Gregor Ewan, Gary Logan, Jo Butterfield and Meggan Dawson-Farrell trailed 3-0 after two ends but rallied for a 7-4 success.

The Scots finished sixth in the round-robin, then beat South Korea in a play-off and lost to Canada in the semis.

China took gold against the host nation, with a 5-2 victory.

Paralympic Games gold medallist Butterfield, who switched from athletics to curling last year, said: "It feels amazing and I am really proud of the five of us.

"We are very inexperienced as a quintet, as a new team, but we have shown some real determination and some real potential this week. Nobody expected us to do anything here but we believed in ourselves and we dug deep.

"We have had some big ups and downs in terms of our own performances, but ultimately we pulled together when we had to and we are coming home with that medal."

Looking ahead to the next Winter Paralympics in 2026, Butterfield, who won European, world and Paralympic titles in the club throw, added: "This shows that we have huge potential moving forward.

"We need to look at the performances of the other countries to see what are they doing differently to get silver and gold and what can we do to get the most out of ourselves."

England made it as far as the play-offs of the mixed doubles event, before Stewart Pimblett and Rosemary Lenton lost 11-10 to the United States.