Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Scotland will play Canada in the semi-finals

Scotland are through to the semi-finals of the World Wheelchair Curling Championship after play-off victory over Korea.

The team of Hugh Nibloe, Gregor Ewan, Gary Logan, Jo Butterfield and Meggan Dawson-Farrell won 6-2 after a charge in the later ends.

Scotland will face hosts Canada in Saturday's semi-finals in Richmond.

"We had our best game, we saved it for the right time and that's what we need to do again now," said Butterfield.

On facing Canada next, she added: "We are very confident, riding high on the momentum of the win over Korea, so fresh game, new day and we are ready to fight for it.

"It's getting to the very end and it's great that we know we've got two more games and now we're so close and can feel it. I want a medal and we all as a team want that."

Elsewhere, England are through to the play-offs of the mixed doubles event.

Stewart Pimblett and Rosemary Lenton defeated their Danish opponents 8-6 and will face the United States next.

Lenton won Commonwealth bowls gold representing Scotland at last year's Games in Birmingham at the age of 72.