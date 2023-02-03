Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jo Butterfield (left) and Meggan Dawson-Farrell will try to help Scotland win the World Wheelchair Curling title from reigning champions China

Paralympic gold medallist Jo Butterfield will represent Scotland at her first World Wheelchair Curling Championship when the event gets under way in British Columbia in March.

Yorkshire's Butterfield, who now lives in Glasgow, switched from the club throw to curling only last year.

She joins Meggan Dawson-Farrell, Gregor Ewan and Hugh Nibloe, who represented Team GB at the Paralympics in Beijing.

World silver medallist Gary Logan is also named in the Scotland team.

Charlotte McKenna and Robert McPherson will represent Scotland in the World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Championship, which will be run simultaneously for the first time, at the Richmond Curling Centre from 4-12 March.

"If you had said to me six months ago when I first transferred to wheelchair curling that I would be heading off to my first World Championships, I would have probably laughed," said 43-year-old Butterfield, who will play for Scotland for the first time in the 12-team tournament.

"I was at a stage in athletics where I was comfortable. This transition has been hard at times. It's been a big change.

"The overriding feeling is excitement. I love competing, I always have and to compete at a major championships is what I really strive for.

"Everybody going there is after a medal and I am confident if we play the best we are capable of, we can beat anyone on the day."

Participating nations in World Wheelchair Championship: Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, United States.

Participating nations in World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Championship: Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United States.