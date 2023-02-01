Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Switzerland's Debrunner (left) and Hug set course records to win the women's and men's wheelchair races at the 2022 London Marathon

Defending champions Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner lead the wheelchair racing fields chasing an increased prize pot at the 2023 London Marathon.

The overall prize money for the wheelchair races has grown by £43,800 from 2022.

Switzerland's Hug and Debrunner will be competing for first place and an increased prize of £36,500.

Great Britain's eight-time winner David Weir returns for his 24th consecutive London Marathon on 23 April.

Last year's men's and women's wheelchair races saw Hug, a four-time champion, and compatriot Debrunner set new course records in an all-Swiss sweep, with the pair receiving £29,300 each, up from £20,900 in 2021.

Hug, who will be going for a record third consecutive title, will face competition from American Daniel Romanchuk, who narrowly missed out to his rival in the 2022 race after a thrilling sprint finish.

World record holder Manuela Schar, who didn't race last year, will join compatriot Debrunner on the start line of of the women's race, alongside Paralympic and Commonwealth Games champion Madison de Rozario of Australia.

Britain's Sean Frame, Simon Lawson, Michael McCabe and John Boy Smith join Weir in the men's line-up, while Eden Rainbow-Cooper, who finished third last year, is joined in the women's race by two-time winner Shelly Woods.

The overall prize pot for the wheelchair races at the London Marathon now stands at £205,700, with prize money available for all athletes finishing in the top ten.

There is also prize money available in the Abbott World Marathon Majors Flying 400, the competition within the London Marathon for the fastest wheelchair racer over a 400m distance.

"The elite wheelchair racers who come to the TCS London Marathon every year are among the most incredible dedicated athletes in any sport, anywhere in the world," said London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher.

"We are determined to continue to promote the sport and these athletes by improving the prize money incrementally with an ultimate ambition to create parity with the able-bodied athletes."