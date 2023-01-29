Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Neil Simpson won Super-G gold at the Para World Championships on Monday and at the Beijing Paralympics last year

Great Britain's Neil Simpson and guide Rob Poth won a third medal at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Spain with a silver in the men's vision impaired slalom.

The 20-year-old finished 1.68 seconds behind Italy's four-time Paralympic champion Giacomo Bertagnolli.

Simpson also won Super-G gold and bronze in the giant slalom in Espot.

Menna Fitzpatrick, 24, and guide Katie Guest added bronze in the women's VI slalom to silver in the giant slalom.

The Macclesfield-based skier was second after the opening run but was edged down to third by Austria's Barbara Aigner, 17.

Aigner's older sister Veronika, 19, the reigning Paralympic slalom champion, won her second gold of the championships after also beating Fitzpatrick into second place in the giant slalom.