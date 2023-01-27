Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Mapp (third from left) finished 10th in the first race on Thursday

Great Britain's Corie Mapp has won Para-bobsleigh silver at the European Championships in Igls, Austria.

Clocking one minute 54.14 seconds, he finished 0.35 seconds behind Latvia's Arturs Klots in first and 0.03 seconds in front of Germany's Johann Nikolai.

It is Mapp's sixth European podium and the 34th top-tier medal of his eight-year career.

"I'm really, really proud to win a medal here," said the 44-year-old, who sits third in the world rankings.

"I'm extremely happy with the improvement I made," said Mapp, who served in the British Army prior to a double leg amputation following a tour of Afghanistan in 2010. "Everyone around me knew I could do better so I was really happy to come through and medal."

The World Championships, which Mapp has never won, take place next week in St Moritz, Switzerland.