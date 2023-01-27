Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Scott Meenagh (third from left) celebrates his win with the GB support staff

Scott Meenagh has won Britain's first ever Para Nordic World Championship medal with silver in the 12.5km seated biathlon event in Norway.

The Scot, a two-time Winter Paralympian, finished narrowly behind American Aaron Pike in Ostersund.

Meenagh moved up into medal contention after the third of four shooting phases.

The 33-year-old put in another display of flawless shooting in the final round to create history.

Meenagh narrowly missed out on a medal in Saturday's 7.5km event where he finished fourth.

He is the only British competitor at the event after injuries and retirements ruled out the remainder of the squad who travelled to last year's Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

Meenagh lost both of his legs when he was 21 and serving with the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED).

He competed in rowing at the 2014 Invictus Games before switching sports.