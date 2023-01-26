Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Menna Fitzpatrick and Katie Guest have been working together since 2021

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Katie Guest have won silver in the giant slalom at the Para Alpine World Championships in Spain.

They finished behind Paralympic champion Veronika Aigner of Austria and her sister and guide Elisabeth.

Super-G gold medallists Neil Simpson and guide Rob Poth were third in the men's giant slalom.

The competition finishes with the men's slalom on Saturday and the women's race on Sunday.

Six-time Paralympic medallist Fitzpatrick and Guest were third after their opening run but moved up a place after Italy's Chiara Mazzel failed to complete her second run.