Neil Simpson and Rob Poth won gold in under a minute

Great Britain's Neil Simpson and his guide Rob Poth have won gold in the men's VI Super-G at the Para Alpine World Championships in Espot, Spain.

They recorded a time of 56.66 seconds and finished 0.2 seconds ahead of second place, Austria's Johannes Aigner and Matteo Fleischmann.

Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli and Andrea Ravelli came third, a minute and 28 seconds after the winning British pair.

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and Katie Guest came fourth in the women's race.

They finished more than five minutes after the Italian winners Chiara Mazzel and Fabrizio Casal.

Italy's Martina Vozza and Ylenia Sabidussi came second and Greece's Eva Nikou and Dimitris Profentzas were third.