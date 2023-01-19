Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Born with congenital retinal folds, Fitzpatrick has no vision in her left eye and limited sight in her right

Six-time Paralympic medallist Menna Fitzpatrick has been named in Great Britain's squad for the Para World Championships later this month.

Team GB have announced their line-up for the Para Alpine World Championships in Spain's Espot resort and the Para Nordic Championships taking place in Ostersund, Sweden.

Both events take place from 20-29 January.

Fitzpatrick, who will race with guide Katie Guest, will look to add to her collection of eight World Championship medals.

Neil Simpson, who claimed the Paralympic gold last year in the super-G visually impaired, will team up with Rob Poth after his brother Andrew was ruled out through injury.

In the Sitting class, Alex Slegg is set to compete in his second World Championships.

Scott Meenagh travels as the sole British competitor at the Nordic Championships after injuries and retirements ruled out the remainder of the squad.

Shona Brownlee is another absentee who will not be able to defend her super-G silver medal and giant slalom bronze title she won in Lillehammer in 2021.

Full squads

Para Alpine World Championships - Espot, Spain

Visually Impaired Classification

Menna Fitzpatrick

Katie Guest (Guide)

Neil Simpson

Rob Poth (Guide)

Gary Smith (Reserve Guide)

Sit Ski Classification

Alex Slegg

Para Nordic World Championships - Ostersund, Sweden