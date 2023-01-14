Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wales Wheelchair rugby league team is mixed-sex

Wales Wheelchair rugby league team's 2023 tour to Brazil has been rescheduled from February until September at the hosts' request.

Wales will become first non-Americas nation to undertake the trip.

Brazil asked Wales to instead visit in the autumn to coincide with the South American Championships, involving men, women and youth teams and including Argentina and Paraguay.

Wales and Brazil will play for the Crusaders Cup.

The name was chosen after North Wales Crusaders donated 30 wheelchair playing shirts in the sport's early development in Brazil.

"Having the next World Cup feature men's, women's, wheelchair and youth for the first time, this tour is the perfect opportunity to show that teams outside of the tier 1 and 2 nations are capable and have the amenities to host events of this size," said leading Wales player and tour organiser Harry Jones.