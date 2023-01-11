Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Dave Clarke played for the England and Great Britain blind football teams for 17 years between 1995-2012

Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA).

Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics.

He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in February after more than four years in the role.

Clarke said the BPA is "an organisation that is close to my heart".

He added: "My experience as a Paralympian has shown me the unique power sport can have to change attitudes and to boost physical and mental wellbeing for everybody."

Clarke, who is the current vice-chair of the BPA, competed at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Paralympic Games and also in Goalball at Atlanta 1996. He was also a torchbearer at the opening ceremony in London.

The next Paralympics are in Paris in 2024 and he said the BPA will "strive to deliver greater social impact to challenge perceptions and break down barriers for all disabled people in the UK".

Nick Webborn, chair of the BPA, said: "Dave brings a superb range of experience in sport, business and the charitable sector to the British Paralympic Association as we aspire to have even greater impact not only in continued excellence during Summer and Winter Paralympics Games but also on wider society."