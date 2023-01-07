Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ollie Hill won Britain's first Paralympic snowboard medal in Beijing last year

This month's Para-snowboard World Championships in Spain have been postponed because of a lack of snow.

The event, due to take place in La Molina in the Pyrenees from 21-29 January, has been rescheduled for 9-18 March.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said: external-link "The unseasonable warm temperatures across much of central Europe over the holidays have created a current critical snow situation in La Molina, forcing the postponement of the competitions."

The FIS Para-alpine World Championships are still due to take place in Espot, Spain, from 21 January.

Mild conditions across Europe have hampered the winter sports season in recent weeks with record temperatures leading to the cancellation of World Cup events in the Italian, Austrian and Swiss Alps.

This week the women's slalom in Zagreb and the men's slalom in Garmisch in Germany were skied on degraded slopes, in mountains lacking snow.

A women's race in Zagreb in Croatia on Thursday was cancelled because of high temperatures.

"We saw temperatures in northern Switzerland to the north of the Alps reach 20C for the first time ever in January," BBC weather presenter Chris Fawkes told Ski Sunday.

"The weather that made the extreme heat is probably a freak occurrence, but if you look on a broader scale and bearing in mind climate change, what we do know is when you look at snow records for the Alps as a whole over the last 50 years or so, the snow depth between November and May has been decreasing by around 8% per decade."