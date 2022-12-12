Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Stuart Robinson helped GB to win gold at the 2020 Paralympics

Great Britain aim to use their 2022 disappointment as motivation to regain their European wheelchair rugby title.

GB host the 2023 Wheelchair Rugby European Division A Championship at Cardiff's Principality Stadium between 3-7 May 2023.

The Paralympic champions lost their European crown to France in February before finishing seventh in the World Championship in October.

The eight-team Euros will act as a qualifier for the 2024 Paralympics.

"We're looking forward to getting our own back on France for what happened earlier this year," said GB head coach Paul Shaw.

GB, who are ranked third in the world and will be hosting the event for the first time, had won three successive European Championship titles before France, currently ranked fifth, secured a 44-43 victory over them in the 2022 final in Paris.

"There was always going to be a transition after the Tokyo Paralympics, but we're ready for next year and we're looking forward to it.

The top two teams in the Cardiff tournament will qualify automatically for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

"Europe is getting very strong on the world stage and we won't take anything for granted, but we'll go into the tournament confident of getting the results we need to qualify for the Paralympics," added Shaw.

GB have been drawn alongside Denmark, Switzerland and Israel in Pool B with France in Pool A facing Germany, the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Having won the bid to host the 2023 tournament, Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby are pledging to deliver "the ultimate experience for athletes, fans, volunteers and partners" while "creating a legacy of more people playing, volunteering and supporting" the sport.

"I can't put into words how much we're all looking forward to playing at the Principality Stadium. It's a great opportunity to play at such an amazing venue," GB player Stuart Robinson told BBC Sport.

"We all know about the great support at the Principality Stadium and the way it motivates so we can't wait to play there with a big crowd, hopefully, to watch a great sport at an iconic venue," he added.