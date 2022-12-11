Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

David Smith, who was made an OBE in the last New Year Honours, has represented Great Britain at four Paralympic Games

Paralympic boccia champion David Smith has lost his World Championship title to Witsanu Huadpradit.

Smith, 33, is Britain's most successful boccia player, having won five Paralympic medals.

He was the reigning world champion going into his meeting with Huadpradit, but was beaten 5-0 by his Thai rival.

Smith wins the silver medal and now turns his attention to the team event, in which he competes alongside Claire Taggart and Will Hipwell on Sunday.

Smith, who is based in Swansea, is part of the nine-strong Great Britain squad competing at the World Championship in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Boccia is a target sport played indoors with soft leather balls and has no Olympic equivalent.

Smith, who started competing in the sport 19 years ago, is in boccia's BC1 category, one of four classifications determined by the severity of an athlete's disability.

BC1 athletes have severe activity limitations affecting their legs, arms and trunk, and are typically dependent on a powered wheelchair.