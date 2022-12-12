Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Welshman Llywelyn Williams charts his life from teenage amputee to surfing for glory around the world

Wales' Llywelyn Williams has won gold at the ISA Para Surfing World Championships in California.

The 27-year-old, from Gwynedd in north Wales, took first place in the men's kneeling category at Pismo Beach.

It was the fourth time Williams had reached the final in six years of competing, having narrowly missed out on gold in 2021.

"From losing in the last three minutes last year to having it now, it's overwhelming," said Williams.

Abersoch surfer Williams was 16 when, in 2011, he was hit by a car while skateboarding.

He had his right leg amputated, was put into an induced coma and spent six weeks in intensive care.

Williams is hopeful that Para-surfing will be included in the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028.

"The whole of Para-surfing is building and next month we find out if we go to the Paralympics," he added.

"So it's all changing, and we have new people coming on board. It's going to be a fun few years I think."