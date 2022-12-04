Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Dimitri Coutya won a silver and three bronzes at the Tokyo Paralympics

Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya led the way as Great Britain won six golds at the European Wheelchair Fencing Championships in Warsaw.

The pair won epee golds in the A and B divisions respectively before teaming up with Oliver Lam-Watson and Joshua Waddell to beat Ukraine to team gold.

Coutya, 25, added another victory in the foil B event before the British quartet also took foil team gold.

Gilliver, 28, completed the medal haul with the sabre A title.

It was his first title in the event, which serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Gilliver reached the final thanks to wins over world silver medallist Richard Osvath of Hungary and experienced Italian Edoardo Giordan.

He then overcame Germany's Maurice Schmidt 15-7 in the decider.