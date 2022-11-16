Close menu

International Paralympic Committee votes to ban Russia and Belarus with immediate effect

Disability Sport

A team member of the team formerly known as the Russian Paralympic Committee displays the words 'neutral athlete' with a piece of tape covering the word Russia on their clothing during training in Beijing
Competitors from Russia and Belarus were allowed to take part as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March

Russia and Belarus have been suspended by the International Paralympic Committee with immediate effect, for their "inability to comply with membership obligations".

Both countries were banned from the 2022 Paralympics earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been supported by Belarus.

On Wednesday, IPC members voted in favour of suspending both nations.

Russia and Belarus have the right to appeal against the decision.

