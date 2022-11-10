Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Keith White (left) won bronze at the European Championships in Italy October

Britain's Keith White won bronze at the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

White made the podium in the shotgun PT1 mixed trap seated SG-S category with a final score of 26 in Al Ain.

Italy's Oreste Lai, with a total of 39, took the gold, ahead of Abdolreza Tavasolikhah of Iran on 32.

Ryan Cockbill won Great Britain's first medal of the championships with bronze in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event on Tuesday.

The championships continue until 18 November.