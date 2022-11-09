International Blind Sport World Championships: British judoka Dan Powell wins silver
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
British judoka Daniel Powell claimed the best result of his career with silver at the International Blind Sport World Championships in Baku.
The two-time Paralympian, who is visually impaired, lost by two waza-ari scores in the final of the J1 -90kg category to France's Cyril Jonard.
Powell, 31, reached the final after three solid performances but found the 2004 Paralympic champion too good.
His previous best was a Grand Prix bronze in 2018.
Powell competed at the 2012 London Games as well as the rescheduled 2021 Games in Tokyo.
He had also been training with the British Para-rowing squad this year but his World Championship debut was postponed after an injury to his boat partner.
Paralympic champion Chris Skelley lost out in the -100kg semi-finals and was then beaten by Uzbekistan's Aloviddin Jurakulov in the bronze match.