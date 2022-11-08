Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ryan Cockbill has represented Britain at the last three Paralympics

Rifle shooter Ryan Cockbill has won Britain's first medal of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates with a bronze.

The 32-year-old held his nerve in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event to secure a medal after a shoot-off with Francek Tirsek of Slovenia.

But he was unable to overhaul the top two of France's Tanguy de la Forest and Korea's Huntae Seo.

Cockbill took gold in the discipline at the World Cup event in Munich in June.

He qualified fifth for the eight-shooter final in Al Ain, but team-mates Tim Jeffery and James Bevis missed out in 13th and 41st respectively.

The championships continue until 18 November.