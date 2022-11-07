Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paul Karabardak won men's class seven doubles silver and class six singles bronze at the 2020 Paralympics

Britons Paul Karabardak and Billy Shilton claimed gold in the men's class 14 doubles at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalucia.

In only their second tournament together, Karabardak and Shilton beat Thailand's Rungroj Thainiyom and Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri in four sets to take the title.

Ross Wilson and Joshua Stacey earned silver in the men's class 18 doubles.

Shilton will also take mixed class 14 doubles bronze with Fliss Pickard.

Meanwhile, Pickard and Welsh teenager Grace Williams will compete for gold in the final of the women's class 14 doubles on Tuesday.

Karabardak and Shilton started started well and responded to a third-set setback, in which they won a single point, to win 3-1.

"What a feeling. It is something I've thought about every day when I'm in the hall, something I wanted to do as a kid and to do it for the first time with Paul is so special," said Shilton.

Two-time Paralympic medallist Karabardak said: "I've won a lot in my career and obviously Tokyo was really special and will take some beating but to be World champion here is one of the best things I've ever won. To do it with such a great doubles player like Billy, who is also such a good friend, makes it even more special."

Wilson and Stacey were denied gold in a 3-0 loss to Ukrainian pair Lev Kats and Ivan Mai.

Bronze medal-winning duo Shilton and Pickard lost their semi-final 3-0 against Dutch pair Jean-paul Montanus and Kelly Van Zon.