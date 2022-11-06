Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Oda is also the number one junior in the world

Japanese teenager Tokito Oda has created history as the youngest winner of the wheelchair tennis season-ending Singles Masters event on his debut.

The 16-year-old beat Britain's world number one and defending champion Alfie Hewett 6-4 6-3 in the Netherlands.

Oda becomes the youngest winner in the event's 28-year history, overtaking Hewett who won his first title in 2017 aged 19 at his second event.

"It's too emotional for me - I can't believe it," said Oda.

"This tournament was a great one for me, but thank you to Alfie. I am really happy."

Hewett had beaten the world number five three times in 2022, including in straight sets in their round-robin group game earlier in the tournament, but the teenager showed the greater confidence in the final.

He reached the decider after a tough three-setter against four-time Masters champion Joachim Gerard of Belgium while Hewett advanced after Shingo Kunieda withdrew through injury.

There was more disappointment for Hewett, who is also now set to lose his world number one ranking to Kunieda after the second seed reached the last four of this year's tournament after missing the 2021 event.

In the women's singles, home favourite Diede de Groot won her fifth consecutive Masters title beating Japan's Yui Kamiji 6-2 6-2 while there was also Dutch success in the quad division thanks to Sam Schroder who got the better of compatriot Niels Vink 6-3 6-0.