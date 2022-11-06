Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Shephard competed at last year's Tokyo Paralympics

England's Jack Shephard narrowly missed out on defending his World Para-badminton men's singles title after a tight three-set decider in Tokyo.

Shephard, who competes in the SU6 category for short stature athletes, was beaten 22-20 13-23 22-20 by Hong Kong's Chu Man-kai.

The 25-year-old from Chesterfield also won bronze in the SU6 mixed doubles with Rachel Choong.

The pair lost out to Indonesia's Subhan Subhan and Rina Marlina.

There was another bronze medal for England thanks to Paralympic bronze medallist Krysten Coombs who was beaten by Chu in the last four of the SU6 singles.