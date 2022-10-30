Choong and Shephard were victorious at the Thailand Para-badminton International in August

Badminton's debut at the Tokyo Paralympics was a bitter-sweet experience for Britain's 10-time world champion Rachel Choong.

Having first picked up a racquet aged six, she was thrilled that the sport was to be part of the Games but that joy turned to disappointment when her category for female short-stature athletes was not among those included.

However, news that the programme would be expanded for 2024 and her SH6 division would have two events in Paris has changed the Crosby woman's life and now part of the England Badminton full-time programme, she hopes that this week's World Championships, back in Tokyo can take her closer to her Paralympic dream.

"I was so proud of everyone in Tokyo and their achievements, but there was still some sadness around the fact that I didn't get the opportunity to do it myself," she told BBC Sport.

"I got to be there as a commentator so it was exciting to experience history, but going back to the same venue for the Worlds will be my alternative Paralympic experience."

Choong, now 28, made her European Para-badminton Championship debut in 2008 and enjoyed plenty of success but things changed when she was not eligible for the UK Sport funding allocated to Tokyo Paralympic-bound athletes.

"Part of me prepared for the worst-case scenario of my events not being included, but seeing it in black and white was gutting. It was really disappointing and then hard to get motivated," she explains.

"I stayed playing with a local club but found it difficult as an unfunded athlete to go to tournaments abroad.

"Then when Covid struck, because I wasn't an elite athlete I wasn't able to train. At one point I didn't compete in a tournament for eight or nine months, which was the longest time since I had started playing.

"When restrictions were eased, I went back to club matches, but the sport wasn't a priority and I just wanted to play to enjoy it.

"However, once it was announced late last year that my events would be included for Paris, I was so relieved. I knew I had to get my body used to training again and that has probably been the biggest challenge.

"I went from playing two hours a week to now training twenty hours a week on court plus gym work which is a huge change and it has taken my body time to adapt but I'm feeing the benefits and seeing my badminton getting better and me getting stronger.

"I've always loved badminton but when I was younger I never thought I could be a professional athlete. Now I get to live out what I never thought was possible.

"I've had so much enjoyment from sport in my life, I would love to see other women achieve that as well both on and off-court."

Choong, who is currently the only female player in the England set-up, will compete in the women's singles and mixed doubles - both confirmed as Paris events - at the Worlds which run from 1-6 November.

For the mixed doubles she will link up with men's SH6 world number one and fellow world champion Jack Shephard, although she has also been training with Paralympic bronze medallist Krysten Coombs.

"I feel so lucky to have two top players as potential partners and I am really excited about the mixed doubles," she admits.

"Hopefully I can add to my world titles but with me being relatively new onto the programme, there is no pressure on me because we are still trying to get my body used to competitive badminton again. But an athlete will always want to win and I will give it my all.

"The standards have risen so much since the last Worlds in 2019 with those who have been involved getting better and new players coming through. It's very exciting, although it means I have a tougher job on my hands."