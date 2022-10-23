Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Cox, van Gass and Cundy all won individual titles earlier in the competition

Great Britain finished the Para-cycling Track World Championships with four more golds to consolidate their place at the top of the medal table.

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham won the men's tandem sprint to follow their kilo success on Friday.

"I've not won a sprint world title since 2019 so it's nice to win it again and prove I still can," said Fachie.

Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy added the world C1-5 team sprint title to their Paralympic crown.

Fachie, whose wife Lora is expecting their first baby shortly, and Rotherham qualified fastest at the event held at the Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome, which will stage the track cycling at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

"I was so happy with our qualifying ride," added the Scot, 38. "It would have been nice to sneak the world record, but it's by far the closest we've got to it again."

The pair moved easily to the final after beating first Italy and then France 2-0 in their best-of-three quarter-final and semi-final.

They were as dominant in the decider against Germany, winning both races in style.

"Two races, two wins and it's been a great week for the team," added Rotherham, 27. "We've got a lot of new people in here, a lot of new world champions and it's been a pleasure to be part of such a good team.

"It's exciting being here in the 2024 velodrome and it feels like the start of the drive towards that."

In the team sprint final against France, Cox got the GB trio off to a blistering start in the 750m race and it was then up to van Gass and Cundy who took over in turn and maintained the momentum.

There were also two more golds for Katie Toft, the only women's C1 rider at the event who won the scratch race and omnium event in her category.

Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl got the better of team-mates Libby Clegg and Georgia Holt for bronze in the women's tandem sprint while there was also bronze for James Ball and Steffan Lloyd in the men's tandem sprint.

It means the GB team finish with 28 medals - 20 golds, four silvers and four bronzes.