Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Storey first competed at a Para-cycling Track World Championships in 2006

Sarah Storey won her 16th world track title as Great Britain took six gold medals on day two of the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Storey, 44, successfully defended her C5 individual pursuit title in France.

Neil Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham won the men's 1,000m time trial ahead of James Ball and pilot Steffan Lloyd.

In another British one-two, Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won women's tandem individual pursuit gold ahead of Lizzie Jordan and pilot Corrine Hall.

Storey, Britain's most successful Paralympian with 17 gold medals, said: "I'm over the moon. It's still a dream. I don't take it for granted.

"I was a little bit nervous going into the event as I put my back out last week so I have been trying to manage that and deal with some of the pain.

"But I've got a rest now so I am going to straighten myself out and come back stronger."

Elsewhere, Fin Graham followed up his gold medal in the C3 15km scratch race on day one with victory in the men's C3 individual pursuit.

Katie Toft won the women's C1 500m time trial, while Sam Ruddock won his first para-cycling track world title with victory in men's C1 1,000m time trial.