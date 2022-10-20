Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Kadeena Cox (centre) beat Canada's Kate O'Brien and New Zealander Anna Grace Taylor to gold

Great Britain won three gold medals on the opening day of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in France.

Kadeena Cox took gold in the Women's C4 500m time trial and Fin Graham won the Men's C3 15km scratch race final.

Britain then landed mixed tandem team sprint gold - with Libby Clegg piloted by Georgia Holt and James Ball piloted by Steffan Lloyd.

These are the first worlds since the Covid-19 pandemic and are taking place in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Paralympic gold medallist Cox said: "It's been three and a half years since I was last world champion. I've been injured. I've missed a lot of training. To come out and take the win was quite nice.

"I surprised myself today. I always turn up on race day but I didn't expect to go so quickly. Actually a little bit of training and I might be in world record shape soon which is scary."